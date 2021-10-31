On Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute to the Leader

As the nation observes the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday, 31 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter.
"Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat.' Sardar Patel lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians," the prime minister said in an address.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the Statue of Unity – a monument in the memory of Patel – in Gujarat's Kevadia for the occasion, said:
"Sardar Sahib's dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'National Unity Day'."
Sardar Patel, a senior Congress leader at the time of the Indian independence, had served as the first deputy prime minister of the country after the withdrawal of the British.
A number of other political leaders, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also paid their tribute to the late statesman.
