On Sardar Patel's Birth Anniversary, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute to the Leader

As the nation observes the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday, 31 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter.

"Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat.' Sardar Patel lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians," the prime minister said in an address.