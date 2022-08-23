On Camera: Forced To File FIR Against 3 Journalists, Says MP Health Official

The three journalists from Patrika, News18, and Lalluram.com were booked for reporting the news of a man being forced to carry his sick father on a handcart due to the lack of availability of an ambulance.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A government official on whose complaint the police filed an FIR against three journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district last week was heard saying in a purported video that he was "forced to get the journalists arrested."
"How can I file the complaint when I don't even know the names of the journalists? I was asked to go and report an FIR by senior officials, so I did it," said Rajiv Kaurav, the medical officer of Lahar in Bhind, who had earlier registered an FIR accusing the journalists of airing false and fabricated news.
The three journalists from Patrika, News18, and Lalluram.com were booked for reporting the news of a man being forced to carry his sick father on a handcart due to the lack of availability of an ambulance.
On 16 and 17 August, the three media houses mentioned above, among others, carried the news of a person named Hari Singh carrying his ailing father on a handcart.
Approached by some local journalists, Singh told them that despite trying multiple times to call for an ambulance, he couldn't get through to the service provider, and he decided to take his father on a handcart as a result.
The video of the man pushing the handcart with his father on board soon went viral, along with the news report published by the three media organisations.
Acting on the senior officials' directions, Kaurav said he went on to file a written complaint against the three journalists, namely Kunjbihari Kaurav, Anil Sharma, and NK Bhatele.
Based on this complaint, the police booked the three journalists under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2008, for carrying the news, as per the FIR accessed by The Quint.
Dr Govind Singh, Congress' leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh, in a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, demanded that action be taken against the officials of Bhind district for registering cases against the journalists and threatening Hari Singh's family to make false statements.
"Along with killing the democratic values by the administrative officers in Bhind district are the harassment of the victim's family and pressurising them to make false statements is wrong," he said.
After the news of the FIR against journalists surfaced, Hari Singh's family confirmed that the news of them carrying his sick father, Gyaprasad Vishwakarma, on the handcart was true and that despite multiple attempts to get an ambulance, they couldn't connect to the ambulance services.