On Camera: Forced To File FIR Against 3 Journalists, Says MP Health Official

A government official on whose complaint the police filed an FIR against three journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district last week was heard saying in a purported video that he was "forced to get the journalists arrested."

"How can I file the complaint when I don't even know the names of the journalists? I was asked to go and report an FIR by senior officials, so I did it," said Rajiv Kaurav, the medical officer of Lahar in Bhind, who had earlier registered an FIR accusing the journalists of airing false and fabricated news.