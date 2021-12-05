7 Fresh Cases Of Omicron In Maharashtra, All Stable: State Health Dept

A family of six, including a 44-year-old woman who had come from Lagos to visit her brother in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, tested positive for Omicron variant, as per the report obtained from the National Institute of Virology, the state health bulletin said.

The woman's two daughters who were accompanying her, the brother and his two daughters – a total of 6 people – have been tested positive for the variant.

Additionally, a 47-year-old man from Pune has also tested positive for the Omicron variant, the health bulletin added.