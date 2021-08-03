Olympic Contestants to be Special Guests on I-Day, Will Interact With PM

Olympic Contestants to be Special Guests on Independence Day Will Interact With PM modi
(Photo Courtesy: Sports Ministry)
Those part of the Indian Olympics contingent that has represented the country at the Tokyo Games will be invited as special guests at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also invite all the Olympic participants to his residence for an interaction, in addition to the programme at Red Fort, news agency ANI reported.
The Indian contingent has won two medals so far at the Olympics – Mirabai Chanu’s silver in weightlifting and PV Sindhu’s bronze in badminton – and is assured of another in boxing.
The women and men’s hockey teams have also put up an impressive show by reaching the semi-finals. While the men’s team lost to Belgium in the semi-finals and now have a shot at bronze, the women’s team will face Argentina in the semis on Wednesday.
Published: 03 Aug 2021,03:14 PM IST