Odisha Tragedy: 'Ambulance Driver Demanding Rs 45K to Take Back Body'

The horrific accident that claimed the lives of least 290 passengers and injured hundreds more.
The relatives of Raja Patel, one of the 275 people who lost his life in the train accident in Odisha, told local media in Bihar's East Champaran district, that an ambulance service is demanding Rs 45,000 to bring his body from the accident site. The deceased hails from Motihari town in the district.
According to news agency IANS, Patel along with six of his friends Sanjay Paswan, Vijay Paswan, Vishal Paswan, Umeh Paswan, Suraj Raut and Gauri Shankar Giri had boarded the Mithila Express from Motihari to Kolkata and then boarded one coach of Kolkata to Chennai Coromandel Express. They were travelling to Kerala to earn a livelihood.
Bhuvan Patel, Raja's father told local news channels that his son was the sole breadwinner of our family.
"He along with his friends were on the way to Kerala via Kolkata and Chennai to reach Trivandrum and boarded the Coromandel Express train. They met with an accident at Balasore. Now the ambulance service is demanding Rs 45,000 to bring Raja’s body back home," said Bhuvan Patel, reported IANS.
He further added that it is difficult to arrange for the money as his family struggles to make ends meet. He alleged that neither the state nor the Centre is helping him.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the deadly train accident has been identified.
“The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," he said.
(With inputs from IANS)
