Odisha Tragedy: 'Ambulance Driver Demanding Rs 45K to Take Back Body'

The relatives of Raja Patel, one of the 275 people who lost his life in the train accident in Odisha, told local media in Bihar's East Champaran district, that an ambulance service is demanding Rs 45,000 to bring his body from the accident site. The deceased hails from Motihari town in the district.

According to news agency IANS, Patel along with six of his friends Sanjay Paswan, Vijay Paswan, Vishal Paswan, Umeh Paswan, Suraj Raut and Gauri Shankar Giri had boarded the Mithila Express from Motihari to Kolkata and then boarded one coach of Kolkata to Chennai Coromandel Express. They were travelling to Kerala to earn a livelihood.