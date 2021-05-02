FAQ: What Can You Do During the 14-Day COVID Lockdown in Odisha?

The Odisha government has announced a 14-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID on Sunday, 2 May. The lockdown will start from 5 May and will continue till 19 May, 5am.
The order adds: “However there shall be complete shutdown on weekends, from 6pm on Fridays till 5am on Mondays.”
What will be prohibited during the 14-day lockdown?
Among the activities/ operations that will be prohibited are buses for public transport, inter-state movement of individuals by road, except for medical reasons that are permitted. Other than that, all educational, training and coaching institutes are also meant to be closed. Taxi and cab services will be shut down. Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gyms, sport complexes, swimming pools, and similar non-essential public places, too, will remain closed.
What activities will continue during the lockdown?
Services like hospitals, nursing homes and collection centres will continue to function. The construction for health and medical infrastructure, including the manufacture of ambulances, will continue. Veterinary hospitals and dispensaries will be open. Authorised private establishments, which support the dispensation of essential services will also be open.
Will I be allowed to go to the shop to purchase essential commodities?
People will be allowed to go to shops, including ration shops and neighbourhood outlets that sell food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, etc on weekdays (Monday to Friday) between 6 am and noon. The order states that the collectors and municipal commissioners shall make arrangements to disperse the vegetable vendors in such a manner that no person is required to travel more than 0.5 km for the purchase of vegetables.
Will the upcoming bypoll in Odisha get affected?
No. This is because the order states that the lockdown and weekend shutdown shall not be applicable to election-related duties, such as the movement of election-related personnel from their place of residence to where they have to work.
Will I be able to go to a restaurant?
No. Restaurants and dhabas will be open only for takeaway and home delivery.
Will I still get vaccinated?
Depending on availability, vaccination shall continue in places as notified. Eligible people will be allowed to travel. The government departments will ensure that such people are able to travel smoothly to the COVID vaccination centres.
What if I want to get a COVID test?
Traveling to a private or government COVID testing centre will be allowed. Again, the government departments will provide help for travel wherever needed.
What if I want to go to the bank?
According to the order, banks and ATMs will remain open.
According to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, 2 May, Odisha recorded 8,015 COVID cases, 5,634 recoveries and 14 deaths in 24 hours.
Published: 02 May 2021,11:24 AM IST