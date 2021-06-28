Odisha: Former Sambalpur University VC Hacked to Death By Youth

Dr Dhrubraj Naik, former vice-chancellor of Odisha's Sambalpur University, was hewn to death outside his Jharsuguda house by a 20-year-old youth on Sunday, 27 June. The assailant, Pravin Dharwa, has been booked under the charges of murder.

According to an Indian Express report, the ex-vice-chancellor had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pravin Dharwa and his family members for attempting to seize his pond in his native village of Sargidihi.

The pond had been rented out to a few families in the village for the past three years, before the lease expired earlier this year.