NRI Sabha Was Once a Beacon of Hope for Punjabis Abroad. Now, It Faces Ruin

"The Sabha's relevance is reducing because it's not being run properly," says Karan Randhawa, a member of the organisation who has submitted a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court calling for polls to be held at the soonest.

Randhawa, a former resident of Australia who served as a coordinator for NRI affairs with the country's government, has accused the Kaur committee of "constitutional violations" and "unilateral functioning".

As per the Sabha's bye-laws, the president needs to convene an Annual General Meeting (AGM) every year and form a Central Executive Committee, among other smaller committees. However, Randhawa alleges, Kaur failed to uphold any of those requirements.

"During her tenure, no AGM was held and no Executive Committee constituted, despite constitutional provisions mandating annual meetings," he tells The Quint.

Randhawa had submitted his plea in court on 1 December 2025 calling for elections to take place. On 23 December, the Divisional Commissioner of Jalandhar, who is an IAS officer and de facto chairman of the Sabha, said that the election process had already been initiated and the election schedule had been sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for approval.

Based on the Divisional Commissioner's affidavit, the court observed that the relief sought by the petitioner, Randhawa, was no longer valid, and ruled that the plea is now incongruous.