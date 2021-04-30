Not Received Vaccines: Delhi CM Ahead of Vaccination Drive Phase 3

A day ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 30 April, said that the national capital has not received the vaccines yet.
He added that the companies have assured that 3 lakh doses of Covishield will be sent to Delhi first.
The vaccination drive for adults above 18 years of age is scheduled to begin on 1 May, nationwide. The Delhi government had earlier approved the purchase of 1.34 crore COVID vaccines from manufacturers.
