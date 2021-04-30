Not Received Vaccines: Delhi CM Ahead of Vaccination Drive Phase 3

The vaccination drive for adults above 18 years of age is scheduled to begin on 1 May, nationwide.
A day ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 30 April, said that the national capital has not received the vaccines yet.

“We’ve not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after,” the CM said.

He added that the companies have assured that 3 lakh doses of Covishield will be sent to Delhi first.

The vaccination drive for adults above 18 years of age is scheduled to begin on 1 May, nationwide. The Delhi government had earlier approved the purchase of 1.34 crore COVID vaccines from manufacturers.

