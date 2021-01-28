Not Part of 26 Jan Clashes: Gangster-Turned-Activist Lakha Sidhana

The report quoted him as saying, “I am pained at the incidents that took place on Tuesday but I am not involved in these. There is no video, photo or other evidence that shows that I instigated people. We had marched towards the Outer Ring Road under our farmer leaders in a peaceful manner. We never had any agenda of going towards the Red Fort.”

Although protesters were not allowed to go up to the Ring Road, Sidhana claimed that popular sentiment was in support of the farmers taking their tractor rally there.

Accusing the government and police of conspiring against the farmers’ agitation, he said he always called for peace.

Sidhana who has a dozen criminal cases against him, including one under the Gangster Act, is a popular youth icon from Punjab. He’s been involved in a variety of social welfare activities, including participating in the farmers’ protest since November.