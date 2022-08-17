Noida Twin Towers: 3 Former Fire Officers Booked Over NOC to Illegal Structures

An FIR has been lodged against three former chief fire officers (CFOs) of Gautam Buddh Nagar over alleged irregularities in providing the no objection certificate to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida.

The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow).

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition on 28 August in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures had come up in violation of building norms.