5 Arrested for Murder of Amity Student During Carjacking in Noida

Akshay Kalra, a 25-year-old student of Amity University, passed away on 4 September. The Quint File photo of Akshay Kalra. | (Photo Courtesy: Akshay Kalra/Facebook) India Akshay Kalra, a 25-year-old student of Amity University, passed away on 4 September.

Noida police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Amity student, Akshay Kalra following an encounter on Tuesday, 27 October.



Kalra, a 25-year-old student of Amity University, passed away on 4 September, two days after he was assaulted in an alleged carjacking incident in Noida. The accused, Kuldeep Chauhan, Vikas Kumar, Sonu Singh, Shameem Sheikh and Ajay Kumar Rathore, were arrested after an exchange of fire, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the accused opened fire at the police near NIB Chowki. In exchange, four of them sustained injuries on the leg while one other accused was arrested during a combing operation. Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar told The Indian Express that on 2-3 September, Kalra was attacked by a group of people. “During the investigation, we caught many gangs but this particular group had been evading arrest. On Tuesday, during a chance encounter, the accused were arrested. We recovered Akshay’s stolen Creta vehicle. During questioning, we were able to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to his death,” Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

What Had Happened?

According to Hindustan Times, Kalra had left his house, in a white Hyundai Creta at 10:45 pm. The police said that on the night of the incident the accused were near an eatery in Sector 62 when they spotted Akshay in the Creta. They followed the car with intention of stealing it and managed to stop Kalra, reported The Indian Express. “They broke a window and pushed the student out. By then, he had removed the keys from the ignition. The accused allegedly assaulted Kalra to get the keys and fled with the car,” said police. Kalra had sustained several injuries, and his wallet was also missing.

This incident, according to media reports, occurred only a few metres’ distance from his housing society.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express)