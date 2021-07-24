'Counter-Productive': MoS Health Says No Two-Child Policy Under Consideration

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday, 23 July, acknowledged a question regarding a two-child policy in the Lok Sabha, saying that the government was not considering any such proposal.
Responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Uday Pratap Singh, Pawar stated in a written reply:
Pawar's statement assumes importance amid the introduction of two-child policy proposals in BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam.
Elaborating on why a policy was not in the pipeline, she wrote that the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development, Cairo, 1994, to which India is a signatory, strictly opposes coercion in family planning.
Providing past statistics and measures, she added that services provided under National Family Planning Programme (NFPP) including Mission Parivar Vikas, expanded contraceptive choices, compensation scheme for sterilisation acceptors, post-partum intrauterine contraceptive device incentive scheme have aided in bringing the total fertility rate down to 2.2 percent in 2015-16.
