No Proof Against Muslim Man Accused of ‘Love Jihad’: UP Govt to HC

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a reply to the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 7 January, said there is no evidence against a Muslim man who was charged under the controversial new anti-conversion law posed as a step taken against 'Love Jihad'.

Nadeem, 32, and his brother Salman were charged under the new law in West UP's Muzaffarnagar, two days after it was adopted. A person named Akshay Kumar Tyagi, who works in a prominent pharmaceutical company, claimed that Nadeem frequented his home in Muzaffarnagar and had ‘trapped’ his wife Parul with the aim of converting her. He also alleged that he gifted her a smartphone and had promised to marry her.

Taking up a petition filed by Nadeem to scrap the FIR registered against him, the court said that the police cannot take any coercive action against him yet, granting him protection from arrest till the next date of hearing, which was on 7 January. The court has now extended his protection from arrest till 15 January.