No Place for Arrogance, Falsehood: Sonia in Her Dussehra Message

Congress chief also said that she hopes this Dussehra brings peace and prosperity in people’s lives. The Quint Sonia Gandhi (File photo) | (Photo: PTI) India Congress chief also said that she hopes this Dussehra brings peace and prosperity in people’s lives.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, 25 October, greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. “Vijaya Dashami’s biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler’s life,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi said.

She also said that Dussehra symbolises the victory of justice over injustice, truth over lies and prudence over arrogance. After nine days of worship, it brings a vow to fulfil the duties in any situation.

In her greetings, the Congress chief also said that she hopes this time the festival brings peace and prosperity in people's lives, and also strengthen their warmth and cultural values.

She also appealed to the people to protect themselves from coronavirus during the festival and follow all the guidelines of COVID-19.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion, saying truth ultimately triumphs.

Several other senior leaders of the party, including Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, greeted the people on the occasion of Dussehra.