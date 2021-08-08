No New COVID-19 Case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2 Days

Representational photo.
No new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last two days, a health official told news agency PTI on Saturday, 7 August.
The total cases in the union territory remained at 7,541 out of which 7,408 people have now recovered.
According to the report, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the archipelago, and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The remaining two districts of North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are said to be COVID-19 free. The UT has seen the death of 129 people and no new fatality was added in the last two days either.
Meanwhile, India reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total caseload of the infection to 31,895,385. The death toll in the country climbed to 4,12,153 with 617 fresh fatalities, the union health ministry said.
India has so far administered over 50 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 7 August.
