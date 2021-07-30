'No Locus Standi': MEA Rejects PoK Polls, Slams J&K Reference By China-Pak

Dubbing the recently held elections in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir a “cosmetic exercise”, India on Thursday, 29 July, asserted that Pakistan has "no locus standi on these Indian territories”.

The Indian government has also alleged that the polls were Pakistan’s bid to "camouflage its illegal occupation”, as per news agency PTI.

These elections, meanwhile, were reported to have been won by Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has also raised strong objections to references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent joint-press statement issued by Pakistan and China.