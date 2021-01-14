No Foreign Head of State as Chief Guest for Republic Day: Centre

There will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event this year due to the global COVID-19 situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, 14 January.

"Due to the global COVID19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying at the weekly briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, United Kingdom PM Boris Johsnon had cancelled his visit to India, where he was to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to Reuters, PM Johnson had cited the need to oversee the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in UK, which is facing renewed concern over the new mutant variant and a rise in cases.