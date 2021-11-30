'No Decision on Banning Cryptocurrency Advertisements': FM Sitharaman

No decision has been taken to restrict digital currency advertisements, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament on Tuesday, 30 November, adding that a legislation is currently being worked upon.

Underlining that a bill will 'soon be introduced', she went on to say that the dangers of wrong people possessing cryptocurrency are under monitoring and there is a lack in regulatory framework of digital currencies.

Reserve Bank of India and markets regulator SEBI are working on creating awareness about the risks linked with trading in cryptocurrencies, FM stated.