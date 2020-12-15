No COVID in Rallies? Twitter Questions Cancellation of Parliament

The Centre has officially stated that there will be no Winter Session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

While the government said that all parties were consulted before making the decision, the Congress has alleged that even the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was not aware of it.

The decision came to light when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to a letter written by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanding a Session to discuss the new farm laws.