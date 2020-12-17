No Action Against Republic Group Workers Till 6 Jan: Police to HC

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 16 December told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken against ARG Outlier Media’s officials and employees who are included in the TRP rigging case until the next hearing, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, on behalf of the Maharashtra government, submitted to the court that the police will continue its investigation but will not take any action till 6 January, the next hearing date. A bench consisting of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik have accepted the statement by the police.

ARG Outlier Media operates Republic TV and had petitioned the court with several pleas and interim applications to protect its employees urging the court to transfer the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other ‘independent’ agency, reported PTI.