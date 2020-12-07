No Anti-‘Love Jihad’ Bill in Winter Session: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Monday, 7 December, said that the government will not introduce a law against ‘love jihad’ in the winter session of the Assembly. He said the bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly.
However, the minister said that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced in the current session. He told reporters that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced ‘100 percent’ in the current session.
"It has been decided at the government level to enact anti-cow slaughter legislation during this session. The cow is worshipped as a god by farmers... there is a special place for cows in Indian culture. To stop the killing of cows we are beginning this law in Karnataka," Ashoka told reporters.
Karnataka will have one of the most stringent anti-cow slaughter laws and a complete beef ban if a proposed bill goes through in the upcoming Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly.
Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan told on 27 November had told The Quint that the proposed bill will be an enhanced version of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2010, and it will also see modified punishments compared to the previous version of the bill.
“The new bill introduced will be a modified version of the 2010 bill and there will be some changes in the punishment as well,” Chauhan said.
Clause 5 of the 2010 Bill had proposed the prohibition on the sale, use, and possession of beef. It had also proposed not less than a one-year jail term and up to Rs 25,000 fine for the sale and the possession of beef. These provisions will be retained in the new bill, Chauhan added.
