Nitish Kumar Seeks Appointment With PM Modi Over Caste-Based Census

Bihar Chief Minister and de facto leader of the Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 5 August, said that he has requested to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of a census based on caste lines, but has received no response in the matter yet, NDTV reported.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "My letter to the PM has been dispatched. Once he gives an appointment we will take the matter forward."

The central government had recently brought up caste-based census in the Parliament, saying that it was thinking of conducting the exercise for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In Bihar, where Other Backward Castes (OBCs) dominate state politics, the Centre's stand caused an uproar.

The JD(U) leader has also stressed that this appeal to the BJP government will not impact their nearly three-decade-long alliance.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Kumar said, “There will be no impact (on the coalition). The bicameral legislature in Bihar has passed resolutions twice in support of a caste-based census. All parties had voted in favour on both occasions," PTI reported.