NIA to Probe Two Cases in Connection With Bengaluru Riots

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 22 September, said that they will probe two criminal cases in connection with the riots that broke out on 11 August in east Bengaluru. In a statement, the NIA said that those two particular cases registered, one each by the DJ Halli and KG Halli police under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA], have been re-registered by the agency on the basis of an MHA order under sections of the NIA Act 2008. The NIA said a team, headed by an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) rank, is camping at their Bengaluru office for the probe.

This development comes after litigation filed by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary in Bengaluru approaching the Karnataka High Court, seeking the transfer of the riots case to the NIA.

As earlier reported on 11 September during the hearing of the case, Karnataka Advocate-General Prabhuling K Navadgi had told the court that the state Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) wrote to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 3 September regarding invoking UAPA in the two cases. The mob violence on 11 August had started outside DJ Halli police station and later spread to areas within the neighbouring KG Halli Police Station limits. Three persons were killed as police resorted to firing to contain the escalating violence. Another person, who was taken in custody, also died in the hospital due to a pre-existing health condition. The mob had gathered over a provocative and communally-charged social media post by Naveen, the nephew of local MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The MLA’s house was set on fire and the DJ Halli police station was partially gutted. Many vehicles were burnt, among other damage to property.

The police have since arrested over 300 persons, including political functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and aides of Congress corporators. The accused also includes persons who were previously accused of terror cases.

While the Central Crime Branch is leading the probe and has made the arrests, a magisterial probe by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy has been ordered by the government. Justice (retired) HS Kempanna, a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the claims commissioner to assess damage to public and private properties as a result of the arson. (Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)