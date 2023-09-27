NIA Raids 53 Locations Across 6 States Against 'Gangster Nexus': Statement

The National Investigation Agency launched a day-long multi-state crackdown on an alleged criminal "nexus" said to be connected to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Arshdeep Dalla on Wednesday, 27 September.

After raiding a total of 53 statements, the NIA said that pistols, ammunition and digital devices were seized during the raids, apart from other "incriminating material." The raid took place in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

The agency, in a statement said that the crackdown was the seventh in a series of raids crackdowns after the NIA registrated five cases since August 2022, including the two new cases registered against in July 2023. They alleged: