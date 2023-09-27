NIA Raids 53 Locations Across 6 States Against 'Gangster Nexus': Statement

After raiding a total of 53 statements, the NIA said that pistols, ammunition and digital devices were seized during the raids, apart from other "incriminating material."
(Photo: twitter/@NIA_India)
The National Investigation Agency launched a day-long multi-state crackdown on an alleged criminal "nexus" said to be connected to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Arshdeep Dalla on Wednesday, 27 September.
After raiding a total of 53 statements, the NIA said that pistols, ammunition and digital devices were seized during the raids, apart from other "incriminating material." The raid took place in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.
The agency, in a statement said that the crackdown was the seventh in a series of raids crackdowns after the NIA registrated five cases since August 2022, including the two new cases registered against in July 2023. They alleged:
Moreover, the agency claimed that the action was aimed at “dismantling the terror-gangster-drug smuggler nexus, and on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various hardcore gangs and their operatives”
It said that the action was against Arsh Dalla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender aka Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu.
Sukha Duneke was recently gunned down in Winnipeg, Canada.
Last week, the NIA seized properties owned by Sikhs For Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They also claimed to raid over 1,000 locations across Punjab and Haryana that were allegedly linked to Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar.
