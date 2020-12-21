NIA Makes 17 Arrests in 11 August Bengaluru Violence Case 

National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement on Monday, 21 December said that they have arrested 17 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) party leaders for their alleged involvement in the violent attack and large scale rioting at KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru on 11 August.
While a probe in the matter is underway, 187 arrests have been made in the case so far.
“Investigation so far has revealed that the SDPI leaders, namely, Md Sharieff, President, Bengaluru District, SDPI, Imran Ahmed, President, KG Halli Ward, along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru in the evening of 11 August wherein they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli Police station to attack the police personnel, causing huge damage to the public and police station vehicles [sic],” the NIA said in its release.
“Similarly, accused Abbas, SDPI President of Nagwara ward, had also mobilised large crowd at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan,” it added.
