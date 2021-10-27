NIA Court Convicts 9 Out of 10 Accused in 2013 Gandhi Maidan Serial Blasts Case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, 27 October, convicted 9 of the 10 persons accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case. Image used for representational purposes.
(Image: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, 27 October, convicted nine of the 10 people accused in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case, news agency ANI reported.
Six people were killed and more than 80 injured in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area in October 2013, as half-a-dozen bombs had exploded in the vicinity of the ground.
Most of those killed and injured were activists or supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had gathered in the area to attend the rally.
Nine Indian Mujahideen (IM) members and one person belonging to the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were accused in the case, as per a Hindustan Times report.
While nine persons were found guilty by the NIA court on Wednesday, the remaining one was acquitted due to lack of evidence, as per ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and The Hindustan Times)
