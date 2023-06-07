News Presenter From Doordarshan Days, Gitanjali Aiyar, Passes Away at 71

One of India's first English news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar.
(Photo: Screenshot)
One of India's first English news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar passed away on Wednesday, 7 June. With a three-decade-long career as a national broadcaster, Aiyar had joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times.
She had graduated from Kolkata's Loreto College and held a diploma from the National School of Drama. Before reading the news on TV, Aiyar was a newsreader on the All India Radio.
After her career in the news industry, Aiyar ventured into corporate communications, government liaison and marketing. In 1989, she won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women.
