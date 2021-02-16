New Delhi-Varanasi Tejas Express Commences Operations From 15 Feb

The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, India's first indigenously built semi-high train will now operate as Tejas Express from 15 February to 31 March. Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.
The official notice by Northern Railways reads, “It is notified that for the information of the general public that the rake of New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will go for mandatory safety overhauling work for maintenance, therefore the 02435/02436 New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will run with Tejas rake as Tejas Express from 15.02.2021 to 31.03.2021.”
As per a report by IANS, a Northern Railway official said the Tejas Express will be operated by the Indian Railways only and that there will be no difference in the fares.
He further mentioned that the Train 18 rakes will go for a scheduled maintenance for 45 days, hence the rakes of another Tejas Express will be used for operations.
A total of four pairs of Tejas Express train services have been introduced by Indian Railways. Two of these namely 22119/22120 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus –Karmali Tejas Express and 22671/22672 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Jn Tejas Express are being run by the Indian Railways.
Whereas the other two Tejas trains, namely 82501/82502 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and 82901/82902 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express , are operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
With the addition of the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express as Tejas Express, the Railways will operate three Tejas Express trains.
(With inputs from IANS)
