Five Indians On Board Yeti Airlines Aircraft That Crashed in Nepal: What We Know

The condition of the Indian passengers is not known yet.
Samarth Grover
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, 15 January.

(Photo: PTI)

The ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed into a river gorge at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, had five Indians on board.

At least 44 people have died in the crash, with the toll expected to increase further.

The five Indians have been identified by the Yeti Airlines as:

  • Abhisekh Kushwaha

  • Bishal Sharma

  • Anil Kumar Rajbhar

  • Sonu Jaiswal

  • Sanjaya Jaiswal

The condition of the Indian passengers is not known yet.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed around 11 am.

The Indian Embassy also confirmed that five Indians were among the 68 passengers.

There were ten foreigners on board the aircraft. Some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the airlines said.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Published: 15 Jan 2023,03:34 PM IST

