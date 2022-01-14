‘A Poetic Reporter’: Condolences Pour In As Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan Dies

"Most of all, Kamal Khan was a wonderful human being, who touched the lives of all," NDTV said, in a statement.
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
Television news channel NDTV's Lucknow bureau chief and veteran journalist Kamal Khan passed away on Friday, 14 January, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 61 years old.
"Today, a devastating, irreplaceable loss for the NDTV family, the heart of our Lucknow bureau, veteran journalist Kamal Khan died unexpectedly this morning. Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity and the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity," NDTV said, in a statement.
"Most of all, he was a wonderful human being, who touched the lives of all those who knew him. Our sincerest condolences to his family and prayers for his departed soul," the media organisation added.
From colleagues to fellow journalists, condolences poured in for Khan on social media, with many calling him a "poetic" and "rock-solid" journalist.
Khan was a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka award, and held the executive editor position at NDTV.
