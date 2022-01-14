‘A Poetic Reporter’: Condolences Pour In As Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan Dies

Television news channel NDTV's Lucknow bureau chief and veteran journalist Kamal Khan passed away on Friday, 14 January, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 61 years old.

"Today, a devastating, irreplaceable loss for the NDTV family, the heart of our Lucknow bureau, veteran journalist Kamal Khan died unexpectedly this morning. Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity and the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity," NDTV said, in a statement.