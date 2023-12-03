After Election Results 2023, Which Alliance Has More States: NDA or INDIA

The BJP on the other hand is independently ruling in 11 states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. BJP is part of the ruling alliance in 7 states- Maharashtra, Haryana, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry and Mizoram.

The states which are not part of N.D.A. or I.N.D.I.A. are Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.