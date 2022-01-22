Naxals Allegedly Kill Police Informer, Set Fire to 3 Vehicles in Bijapur

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Naxals allegedly killed a secret police informer on Friday, 21 January, and dumped his body, news agency PTI reported additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pankaj Shukla as saying.

The body was recovered from Gangloor road under the Bijapur police station limits, and the deceased was identified as Ando Ram, the police said.

A probe in the matter is underway.

In a separate incident in the district, Naxals allegedly set three construction vehicles ablaze in Cherkanti Patelpara village.

As per the police, the militants torched a truck, a JCB machine and another heavy vehicle, which were being used in the construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), PTI reported.