Punjab Advocate General Deol Accuses Navjot Sidhu of ‘Spreading Misinformation'

Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Punjab Advocate General APS Deol slammed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, for "repeated utterances (that) seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state to ensure justice in the 'drugs matter' and the 'sacrilege cases'".
Sidhu had demanded Deol’s resignation as he had represented two accused police officers in the 2015 police firing case.
This comes a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as head of the Congress' Punjab unit. But he served an ultimatum that he will take charge only if Chief Minister Charanjit Channi accepts APS Deol's resignation.
“This soldier of Congress president (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi withdraws his resignation. But I categorically state that the day we will get a new AG and DGP, I will assume charge. When you are on the path of truth, posts do not matter,” Sidhu had said.
Deol accused Sidhu of "spreading misinformation to gain a political advantage over his political colleagues".
"There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of the coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain, by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab," Deol said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.
On Tuesday, sources told NDTV that Channi had refused to accept Deol's resignation, sending a strong message to Sidhu.
"How can a lawyer who got bail for Sumedh Saini be Advocate General and a person like IPS Sahota (Punjab's police chief, Iqbal Singh Sahota was the head of a SIT, formed by the then Akali Dal government, that investigated the sacrilege case) be the DGP," Sidhu said on Friday.
Sidhu had resigned after objecting to the appointment of APS Deol and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state’s AG and DGP upon the orders of Channi who took over as the chief minister following Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation on 18 September.
Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief in a huff over Deol and Sahota's appointments.
Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who headed the state police six years ago during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.
Sidhu had hit out at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi at a press conference on Friday. "It is the question of conscience of Punjab. Without moral authority, you cannot speak truth," the Amritsar East MLA said.
