PM Modi Meets Joe Biden, Other World Leaders at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Rome for the G20 Summit, on Saturday, 30 October, met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The PMO shared photos of the same in a tweet. The G20 Summit is being held from 30-31 October. PM Modi will be participating at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.