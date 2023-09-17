As PM Modi Turns 73, President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah Extend Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, 17 September.
(Photo: Twitter@narendramodi)
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 73 on Sunday, 17 September, wishes are pouring in from political leaders in the country and across the world.
As Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on the same day as his birthday, PM Modi launched a slew of developmental initiatives including ‘PM Vishwakarma’, a scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills, news agency PTI reported.
From Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Union Ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, several leaders wished the prime minister.
Extending wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she wished that Modi with his foresight and strength paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.
"I pray to God that you always remain healthy and happy and continue to benefit the countrymen with your excellent leadership,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Modi's ministerial colleagues paid fulsome tributes to his leadership and administrative acumen.
Lauding him as the architect of new India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi had laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage.
"Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," Shah said in a video message, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Bharat, home to one sixth of humanity, "would ever cherish your commitment to inclusivity, public welfare and visionary outlook in sync with our civilisational ethos."
"May you be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead," V-P Dhankhar added.
BJP president JP Nadda said that PM Modi had given tangible shape to the Indian culture’s global prestige, people’s multi-dimensional development and the nation’s universal progress.
"Our goal of “antyodaya” (uplift of the most downtrodden) has reached every village and every section of society and has become the mantra for the resolve of having a developed India, Nadda said in a tweet on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the prime minister had not only given India a "new identity," but also enhanced its prestige in the world.
PM Modi has taken India’s development to new heights, he said, wishing him a good health and long life.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while calling PM Modi an "architect of new India", said that the dedication and vision of PM Modi for building a 'developed India' is incomparable.
Among the first leaders from the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to wish PM Modi was Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.
On the occasion, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar wished for PM Modi’s “good health, happiness and prosperity.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for the PM's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your good health and long life," Kejriwal posted on X.
On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi inaugurated 'Yashobhoomi', the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well.
Apart from this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' from today till 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.
The campaign comprises of six engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary, PTI reported.
To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal.
