As PM Modi Turns 73, President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah Extend Wishes

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 73 on Sunday, 17 September, wishes are pouring in from political leaders in the country and across the world.

As Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on the same day as his birthday, PM Modi launched a slew of developmental initiatives including ‘PM Vishwakarma’, a scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills, news agency PTI reported.

From Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Union Ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, several leaders wished the prime minister.