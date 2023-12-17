At Least 9 Killed After Blast in Nagpur's Solar Explosive Company

At least nine people have reportedly lost their life after a blast in the Solar Explosive Company of Nagpur's Bazargaon village on Sunday, 17 December.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces.

"Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot. The state government will give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident," he added,

SP Nagpur Rural Harsh Poddar was quoted by news agency ANI and said, “Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company."