Nagaland Deaths: Protests Across Mon Demanding Apology From Centre Over Deaths

Representational Image.
(Photo: Arpita Ghosh/The Quint)
Nagas reportedly held massive protests on Saturday, 11 December, in Tizit in Nagaland's Mon against the recent killings of six civilians in the area during a botched army operation. Seven more died in the retaliation that followed between security forces and the locals, which also saw the death of one soldier.
Similar protests were held in various districts of Manipur which is inhabited by Nagas.
A vehicle carrying eight coal miners in Nagaland's Oting village was gunned down by army personnel on Saturday, who were engaged in a counter-insurgency mission. Six civilians died in the incident, which was regretted as a case of 'mistaken identity' by the army.
The civilian killings triggered violence in the region on Saturday night, which continued till Sunday where hundreds of locals barged into the Assam Rifles camp in retaliation, as per the Nagaland police.
As reported by NDTV, the protestors demand an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his "false and fabricated" statement on the incident in Parliament this week. They also demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958 or AFSPA be repealed.
The report also said that protestors were seen burning an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah and holding placards which demanded justice for the civilians as well as the repeal of AFSPA.
On Monday, 6 December, Home Minister Shah in a statement to both Houses of Parliament said that the unit had opened fire because the truck carrying villagers "accelerated when asked to stop."
Honang Konyak, vice president of the Konyak union, told NDTV that they "are asking for justice, not sympathy."
Locals have alleged that the "army tried to cover up the operation." But the army has categorically denied it.
In Manipur, A Thotso, the general secretary of the All Naga Students' Association Manipur told the Indian Express that it is "unfortunate" that the government of India is "misleading the people". A similar sentiment was echoed by the Congress party as well.