'Desolate Area': Karnataka Minister's Remarks on Mysuru Case Draw Flak From CM

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra kicked up a row on Thursday, 26 August, with his remarks seeming to blame the Mysuru gang rape survivor, prompting sharp criticism from several quarters, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

On Wednesday, hours after the incident was reported, the home minister had, according to The News Minute, said that the young girl, who was allegedly gang-raped late evening on Tuesday, should not have gone to a deserted place with her friend after 7:30 pm. The girl, a college student was allegedly gang-raped by four men and her male friend was beaten up near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.