5 Arrested in Mysuru Gang Rape Case, 1 Absconding: Karnataka DGP

Five people have been arrested in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case, while one accused is absconding, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said on Saturday, 28 August.

Those arrested are labourers from Tamil Nadu, he added.

A student was allegedly gangraped by four men and her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on 24 August. The student, riding pillion with her friend, was on her way back from Chamundi Hills, a popular tourist destination.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police have succeeded in cracking the case.