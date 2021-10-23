My Actions in Line With Indian Culture: Yogendra Yadav on Being Suspended by SKM

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav was temporarily suspended from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday, 21 October.
“In today’s society and culture, there is less room for actions like mine and I regret my decision to not consult with other SKM leaders,” said social activist Yogendra Yadav, who was recently temporarily suspended by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday, 21 October.
Yadav was suspended by the SKM for a month after he visited the family of Shubham Mishra, a BJP worker who was killed along with seven other people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of 3 October.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Yadav said that he visited Mishra's family on his own personal volition and not under the banner of the farmers' movement, adding that his actions were in line with humanity and Indian culture.
Speaking to The Quint on whether he approves of the decision taken by the SKM, Yadav said that he believes that he made a mistake and should have consulted with other SKM leaders before meeting Mishra’s family.
“When you are part of a larger movement like the farmers' protest, there are collective ramifications for the actions you take, even if they are taken in your own personal capacity. I do believe that I should have consulted with other SKM leaders before taking the decision to meet the family,” he said.
