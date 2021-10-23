My Actions in Line With Indian Culture: Yogendra Yadav on Being Suspended by SKM

“In today’s society and culture, there is less room for actions like mine and I regret my decision to not consult with other SKM leaders,” said social activist Yogendra Yadav, who was recently temporarily suspended by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday, 21 October.

Yadav was suspended by the SKM for a month after he visited the family of Shubham Mishra, a BJP worker who was killed along with seven other people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of 3 October.

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Yadav said that he visited Mishra's family on his own personal volition and not under the banner of the farmers' movement, adding that his actions were in line with humanity and Indian culture.