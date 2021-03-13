Muslim Boy Thrashed for Drinking Water from Temple, One Arrested

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday, 12 March, after a video of him thrashing a Muslim boy who had entered a temple to drink water went viral.

In the video, the accused, Shrungi Yadav from Bihar, can be seen asking the boy his and his father’s name. He then asked the boy why he had entered the temple, to which the latter replied that he wanted to drink water. Yadav can then be seen beating up the boy even as he pleaded for mercy.