'If Munawar Faruqui Was Manish, Outrage Would Be Lesser': Comedian Arpit Sharma

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's announcement that he would be quitting doing stand-up comedy received widespread support from diverse sets of people. Fellow stand-up comics in particular, expressed their solidarity for Faruqui and stressed on how dangerous it had become to do comedy in the present scenario.

Comic Arpit Sharma, however, said that what's happening to Faruqui shouldn't just be attributed to the larger efforts to suppress comedy. He emphasised that it was largely to do with Faruqui being a Muslim.

"If his name wasn't Munawar but Mukesh or Manish, the outrage would have been far lesser. If you are running away from this fact, then keep running," Sharma says in a video for The Quint.