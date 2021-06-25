26/11 Mumbai Attack Suspect Tahawwur Rana to Remain in US Custody

The Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, will remain in the United States, while a federal judge in Los Angeles assesses whether the accused will be extradited to India.

At the request of the Indian government, the in-person extradition hearing of Rana was held in the court of magistrate judge Jacqueline Chooljian in Los Angeles. The defence attorneys and prosecutors were ordered on Thursday, 24 June, to file additional documents by 15 July. Rana will remain in federal custody, news agency AP reported.