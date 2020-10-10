Man Who Shot Rakesh Roshan in 2000 Caught After Jumping Parole

The arrest comes nearly three months after he jumped parole

A criminal and a sharpshooter, who was allegedly involved in the attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in 2000, was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday, 9 October.

The arrest comes nearly three months after he jumped parole, a senior police official told news agency PTI. Mumbai police arrested Sunil V Gaikwad, the accused from Kalwa around 9 pm on Friday.

The police stated that they received a tip-off about Gaikwad’s movement in Thane area. Acting on the tip-off the police laid the trap and caught the accused, senior inspector of Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao said. The senior inspector also mentioned that Gaikwad had 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder registered against him.

One of the cases includes an attempt to murder Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in 2000, news agency PTI reported.

In January 2000, Roshan was shot outside his Santa Cruz office in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The assailants had fired six rounds, of which two bullets had hit Roshan, police said. “Gaikwad had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and was lodged at Nashik central jail. However, he came out on 28-day parole on 26 June this year,” the official told PTI. Gaikwad was expected to return to the jail after his parole period ended, but he did not do so.

Gaikwad was active during 1999 and 2000 and was involved in several crimes. The police stated that Gaikwad was associated with the notorious gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur.

(With inputs from PTI)