Kangana-Akhtar Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Ranaut's Transfer Pleas

Oral directions given by the court in the presence of media personnel at a courtroom cannot be considered a threat, said a sessions court in Mumbai while rejecting the pleas filed by actor Kangana Ranaut relating to transfer of the court proceedings between her and lyricist Javed Akhtar, reported The Indian Express.
A detailed order on this was released by the court on Friday, 18 March.
The actor had sought the transfer of two complaints – defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar and her complaint that alleged criminal intimidation by Akhtar – from a magistrate in Andheri to a different court. The Andheri magistrate is currently hearing the case.
Additional Principal Judge SM Bhosale said in the order that several media personnel collect news whenever there are any proceedings going on against a celebrity.
Kangana had reportedly alleged bias as a ground for the transfer of complaints. However, the court said it was not enough to merely allege that there is an apprehension that justice will not be done.
Since there is no material to substantiate the apprehension, the transfer applications cannot be entertained, the court said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
