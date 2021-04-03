Mumbai Sees Record Spike With 9,090 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

With 9,090 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Saturday, 3 April, reported the biggest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city’s civic body said in a report.

Twenty-seven fatalities increased the death toll in the city to 11,751. The city recorded 5,322 recoveries taking the number of recovered people to 3,66,365. The recovery rate has fallen to 83 percent. This is the highest daily death toll the city has reported since December 2020.

This comes a day after Maharashtra recorded its highest tally of 47,827 new infections on Friday, up from the previous high of 43,183 new cases registered on Thursday. The overall tally increased to 29,040,076 – adding over 1,00,000 infections in just three days.