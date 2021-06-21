Mumbai Weather Forecast: Light to Moderated Rain Expected Today

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday, 21 June
Mumbai on Monday, 21 June, is expected to receive light to moderate showers. According to an update (8 AM, 21 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, the financial capital is likely to witness "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells."
According to an update by IMD, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recoded 22.9 mm of rainfall, while Colaba observatory recorded 13.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Monday.
Moreover, the update by BMC specified that Mumbai city received 10.63 mm of average rainfall. Whereas, it eastern and western suburbs received 25.38 mm and 15.88 mm of rainfall, respectively.
As per IMD's updates, with light rains, the city is likely to get some respite for at least next 48 hours. “As per our extended rain forecast, there is a reduction in rainfall over the interiors of the state till July 24,” said an IMD official, as quotes by Mid-Day. They further added that the Konkan region of Maharashtra is also expected to receive comparatively less rain fall than last week.
(With inputs from Mid Day)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined