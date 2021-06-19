Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Moderate Showers Likely on Saturday

Mumbai Rains: Light to Moderate Rainfall expected on Saturday, 19 June. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
Mumbai on Saturday, 19 June is expected to witness moderate rainfall. As per the local weather forecast warning update (2 AM, 19 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, financial capital will receive moderated rainfall in city and suburbs with heavy showers at isolated places.
IMD has marked Mumbai and Thane 'green' for Saturday, indicating light to moderate showers.
According to Mumbai's civic body BMC's update, the city witnessed 38.02 mm of rain. Whereas, its eastern and western suburbs witnessed 110.07 mm and 75.36 mm of rain, respectively.
IMD for Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.
According, to a report by Mumbai Mirror, some portion of the first floor of a 30-year old vacant building collapsed in Thane on Friday. The report further mentioned that no injuries were reported, and least six neighboring building were vacated as a precautionary measure.
