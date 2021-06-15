Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Expected on Tuesday

Mumbai Rains: Light to Moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs,
(Photo: The Quint/Pallavi Prasad)
Financial capital Mumbai was hit by southwest monsoon on 9 June. Since then the city, its suburbs and neighboring districts have witnessed heavy, to very heavy, to moderate rainfall.
Rainfall at times caused waterlogging or flooding of tracks, subways, and roads at various places in the city which led to the disruption of transport services.
However, things got better as Mumbai witnessed light rains on Sunday, 13 June. As per the data on the website of Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai, Santacruz observatory recorded 4 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 16.6 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on 14 June.
According to an update (2 PM, 14 June) by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs, in next 24 hours.
A car in Mumbai's Ram Niwas Society, Ghatkopar, on Sunday, drowned in a reinforced cement concrete (RCC)-covered well and disappeared in a matter of seconds. The video of the incident went viral on the internet. However, the car was later recovered after 12 hours with the help of BMC, fire brigade, police officials and locals.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined